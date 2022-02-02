Australia Services PMI Slips Into Contraction - Markit

The services sector in Australia fell into contraction January, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 46.6.

That's down from 55.1 in December and it moves beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This followed three consecutive months of expansion. The deterioration of COVID-19 conditions in Australia led to demand falling at the start of the year. Fear surrounding the resurgence in COVID-19 cases contributed to lower services consumption. As a result, services output eased sharply with sub-sector data showing Real Estate & Business Services leading the drop. Foreign demand was similarly affected, falling at a faster rate in January.

The survey also showed that the composite PMI sank to 46.7 in January from 54.9 in December.

Both manufacturing and service sectors output declined in January amid the surge in COVID-19 infections. While demand for Australian manufactured goods stayed resilient, services new orders fell according to the latest survey, weighing on overall demand. Foreign demand was likewise negatively affected.

