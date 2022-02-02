South Korea Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In January - Markit

The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.8.

That's up from 51.9 in December and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion and contraction.

South Korean manufacturers signaled an expansion in new for the sixteenth successive month in January. The rate of growth quickened from December and was the fastest recorded since last July.

Panel members often commented that new business inflows were boosted by improved client confidence in domestic and international . As such, foreign demand for South Korean manufactured goods reversed the decline seen in December to rise fractionally at the start of 2022, led by stronger demand in key markets including the US, Europe and China.

Economic News

