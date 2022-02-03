India Service Sector Growth Weakens Sharply In January

India's service sector expanded at the slowest pace in the current six-month sequence of growth amid the escalation of the pandemic, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.5 in January from 55.5 in December. However, a score above neutral 50.0 indicates expansion.

The upturn was reportedly stymied by the intensification of the pandemic, the reintroduction of restrictions and inflationary pressures.

The survey showed that new work intake growth slowed in January as demand was dampened by the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

New export fell at a moderate pace that was the slowest in the current sequence of contraction which started in March 2020.

Service sector jobs declined for the second month running in January, owing to reduced output requirements among some businesses and future uncertainty. Although business sentiment remained positive, it slipped to a six-month low.

The overall input rate of inflation climbed to its highest since December 2011 and the rate of output price inflation was moderate.

The composite output index that combines the performance of manufacturing and services, dropped to 53.0 in January from 56.4 in the previous month. The index signaled the slowest rate of expansion in the current six-month period of growth.

