U.S. Dollar Advances In Cautious Trade

The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as investor sentiment deteriorated following disappointing earnings results from Meta Platforms and on caution ahead of monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank due later today.

Shares of Meta Platforms plunged after the company reported that its fourth-quarter profit missed expectations and issued a weak revenue outlook for the first quarter.

The BoE is expected to deliver a back-to-back rate hike and raise Bank Rate by 25bps to 0.50 percent, while no changes are expected from the ECB.

Oil prices eased as the OPEC+ group decided to stick to its planned output increase.

Investors await reports on weekly jobless claims, labor productivity and costs, service sector activity and factory orders due later today, followed by nonfarm payrolls on Friday.

Economists expect U.S. employment to rise by 150,000 jobs in January after an increase of 199,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.

The greenback edged higher to 114.75 against the yen, 1.1285 against the euro and 1.3547 against the pound, off its early lows of 114.33, 1.1308 and 1.3576, respectively. Immediate resistance for the U.S. currency is seen around 116.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the euro and 1.32 against the pound.

The greenback touched a 2-day high of 0.9225 against the franc, from a low of 0.9179 seen at 5 pm ET. If the greenback extends rise, 0.94 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The greenback appreciated to 2-day highs of 0.7115 against the aussie and 1.2711 against the loonie, up from its prior lows of 0.7136 and 1.2663, respectively. The greenback is poised to test resistance around 0.70 against the aussie and 1.29 against the loonie.

In contrast, the greenback reversed from an early 2-day high of 0.6609 against the kiwi, with the pair trading at 0.6643. The currency may face support around the 0.68 region, if it falls again.

Looking ahead, the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due at 7:00 am ET. The BoE is widely expected to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent from 0.25 percent and maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 875 billion.

The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.

U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 29, factory orders for December and ISM non-manufacturing PMI for January will be featured in the New York session.

