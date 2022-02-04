Joe Nichols Announces 2022 'Good Day For Living' Tour

Country music artist Joe Nichols has announced his headlining Good Day For Living 2022 Tour.

Named after his upcoming album, the 26-date tour will kick off on February 12 in Jackson, Mississippi, and wrap up in Greeneville, Tennessee, on September 24.

Nichols' first new full-length project in four years, Good Day For Living, will be released on February 11.

The 13-song collection, his inaugural project with new label home and tenth studio album, ushers in a new era of classic-influenced country music from Nichols.

Announcing the tour on social media, Nichols wrote, "Thank you, Country Radio, for making my new song the top 3 most added country single in the U.S.! I'll be coming to a city near you soon! Grab your tickets on my website http://www.joenichols.com Can't wait to see you all out on the road, it's a good day for living."

Tour Dates:

Feb. 12 - Jackson, Miss. @ Dixie National Livestock and Rodeo Show

Feb. 24 - Payson, Ariz. @ Mazatzal Hotel & Casino

March 4 - Lawton, Okla. @ Apache Casino Hotel

March 5 - Terrell, Texas @ Silver Saloon

March 19 - West Plains, Mo. @ West Plains Civic Center

March 24 - Isla of Palms, S. Carolina @ Windjammer

March 25 - Cedartown, Ga. @ Cedartown Performing Arts Center

March 26 - Opp, Ala. @ Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

April 2 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Whiskey Baron Dancehall And Saloon

April 3 - Albuquerque, New Mexico @ The Dirty Bourbon

April 14 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

April 15 - Roland, Okla. @ Cherokee Casino

April 21 - West Siloam Springs, Okla. @ SEVEN Bar

April 22 - Tyler, Texas @ Country River Club

April 23 - Fredericksburg, Texas @ The Backyard Amphitheatre

May 28 - Madison, Wisc. @ Brat Fest

May 29 - Walford, Iowa @ Wildhogs Saloon

July 1 - Algona, Iowa @ Freedom Rally

July 2 - Rich Hill, Mo. @ Rich Hill's 4th of July Celebration

July 8 - Huntley, Mont. @ Huntley Homesteader Days 2022

July 9 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry

July 13 - Loyal, Wisc. @ Farm Tech Fest 2022

July 14 - Galesburg, Ill. @ Knox County Fair

Aug. 26 - Copper Harbor, Mich. @ Lake Fanny Hoe-Down

Aug. 27 - Cedarburg, Wisc. @ Country in the Burg Festival

Sep. 24 - Greeneville, Tenn. @ Hazzardfest 2022

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News