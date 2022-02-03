Bank Of England Lifts Key Rate Again

The Bank of England resorted to a back-to-back rate hike amid rising inflation and signaled 'modest tightening' in the months ahead.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the BoE decided to increase the key interest by 0.25 percentage points to 0.50 percent.

While five members including Governor Andrew Bailey sought 25 basis points hike, other four members of the panel voted for a bigger 50 basis point increase.

The bank had raised its rate by 0.15 percentage points at its December meeting, which was the first such move since August 2018.

The central bank intends to reduce its holdings of government bonds in a gradual and predictable manner.

The MPC unanimously decided to reduce the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, by ceasing to reinvest maturing assets.

The committee also voted to reduce the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases by ceasing to reinvest maturing assets and by a programme of asset sales to be completed no earlier than towards the end of 2023 that should unwind fully the stock of corporate bond purchase.

If the develops broadly in line with the February Report central projections, some further modest tightening in monetary policy is likely to be appropriate in the coming months, the bank said.

Further, the bank expects inflation to peak at around 7.25 percent in April. Inflation is projected to fall back to a little above the 2 percent target in two years' time and to below the target by a greater margin in three years.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.