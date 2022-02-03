South Africa Private Sector Expands In January

South Africa's private sector expanded in January, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The headline Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.9 in January from 48.4 in December. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

New orders increased in January and overall new inflow remained unchanged.

Input lead time lengthened for six months in January. Private sector activity declined for the second straight month, while purchasing activity fell to a lesser extent.

Backlogs of work fell for the second month in a row in January and employment declined.

Both input prices and output charges declined to the lowest since October.

Output expectations rose to the highest level in over seven years in January.

"The latest PMI data suggested an improvement in demand conditions in South Africa during January, as the Omicron wave of COVID-19 receded and clients began to spend again," David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit, said.

Economic News

