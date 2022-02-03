Dr.Fauci Cites Study To Assert That Covid-19 Vaccination Won't Impact Fertility

Addressing a common misperception that Covid-19 vaccination will have a negative impact on fertility, top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said study shows that vaccination in male or female partners do not affect the likelihood of conception.

Speaking at a routine White House news conference Wednesday, the White House Chief Medical Advisor cited the results of a study published in the American Journal Epidemiology.

In the study conducted among 2,000 females in the age group of 21-45 in the U.S. or Canada between December 2020 and November 2021, before and after they got inoculated, it was found the vaccines had no impact on pregnancy.

Women were 18 percent less likely to conceive if their male partner had been infected with within 60 days before the female partner's menstrual cycle.

Dr.Fauci said that vaccination is "recommended for people who are trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future, as well as their partners."

"And anyone who was vaccinated and pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future should also get a booster shot when eligible," he added.

However, coronavirus infection temporarily reduces male fertility, the study says.

Speaking in the news conference, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zientsa said that if the FDA authorizes and CDC recommends Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine application for kids under the age of five, 18 million children under this category will become eligible for protection from te disease.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 14 times higher for people who were unvaccinated compared to those who received only a primary series.

To substantiate this point, she provided the data from the week ending December 4. The number of average weekly deaths for those who are unvaccinated was 9.7 per 100,000 people, but only 0.7 per 100,000 people for those who were vaccinated.

For those who received booster doses, the average of weekly deaths was 0.1 per 100,000 people, meaning that unvaccinated individuals were 97 times more likely to die compared to those who were boosted.

