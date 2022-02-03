New Trial Uses Personalized Immunotherapy To Treat Metastatic Breast Cancer

An ongoing clinical trial being conducted by researchers at the National Cancer Institute's Center for Cancer Research has discovered a new form of immunotherapy in which a person's own tumor-fighting immune cells are used to treat patents with metastatic breast cancers. The research found that many people suffering from metastatic breast cancer could bring about an immune reaction against their tumors, which is a pre-requisite for this type of immunotherapy.

The immunotherapy depends on tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes or TILs. The clinical trial was conducted on 42 women with metastatic breast cancer and out of them 28 or 67 percent produced an immune reaction against their cancer. This method was used to cure six women, half of whom showed sizeable shrinking of their tumor.

Commenting on the clinical trial, study leader Steven A Rosenberg, chief of the Surgery Branch in NCI's Center for Cancer Research, said, "It's popular dogma that hormone receptor-positive breast cancers are not capable of provoking an immune response and are not susceptible to immunotherapy. The findings suggest that this form of immunotherapy can be used to treat some people with metastatic breast cancer who have exhausted all other treatment options."

Immunotherapy is a treatment, which helps a person's own immune system fight cancer. However, most common immunotherapies like immune checkpoint inhibitors, have not shown much progress in the fight against hormone receptor-positive breast cancers, which are the majority form of breast cancers.

The immunotherapy approach used in the trial was pioneered in the late 1980s by Dr. Rosenberg and his colleagues at NCI. It depends mainly on TILs, T cells that are found in and around the tumor. TILs usually target those tumor cells, which have specific proteins on their surface, called neoantigens, that the immune cells recognize. Neoantigens are produced when mutations occur in the tumor DNA. Other forms of immunotherapy are known to be effective in treating cancers like melanoma, which have many mutations, and therefore many neoantigens. The treatment's success in treating cancers, which have lesser neoantigens, like breast cancer, is not very clear.

The ongoing trial was designed to see if the immunotherapy approach could lead to tumor shrinking in people with metastatic epithelial cancers, like breast cancer. In 2018, the researchers showed that one woman with metastatic breast cancer who was treated in this trial had complete tumor shrinkage, known as a complete response.

