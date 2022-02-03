KPMG Sued $1.8 Bln Over Faulty Carillion Audits

KPMG has been sued for a sum of 1.3 billion pounds or $1.77 billion by the liquidators of Carillion for not noticing the "red flags" or problematic areas, during the audits of the construction giant. This case is said to be one of the largest claims against one of the top accountants of the world.

Britain's Official Receiver, which is part of the Insolvency Service that is liquidating the former blue-chip group, has alleged that failures by KPMG to point out the misstatements in the Carillion accounts, which collapsed in 2018 under a debt of 7 billion pounds cost claimants "extensive loss and damage".

KPMG reacted to the lawsuit, details of which were made public on Thursday, with the statement that the case had no merit and that they would put up a spirited defence.

A KPMG spokesperson said, "Responsibility for the failure of Carillion lies solely with the company's board and management, who set the strategy and ran the ."

The claim, filed on behalf of creditors, alleged that Carillion piled up vast trading losses, paid out about 210 million pounds in dividends between 2014 and 2016 and almost 39 million pounds in professional fees in 2017, as it followed the KPMG's audits.

The liquidator alleged KPMG was not independent of its clients and did not show proper professional scepticism. One audit engagement partner repeatedly accepted hospitality from and offered hospitality to senior Carillion management, the lawsuit stated.

The failure of Carillion, whose projects included schools, hospitals, prisons and part of a high-speed rail link, made many people lose their jobs, affected major public sector works and brought about fresh questions about the potential risks of handing public sector projects to private companies.

The Insolvency Service has applied for eight directors of Carillion to be disqualified and the Financial Conduct Authority, which is the market regulator, has proposed handing Carillion a public censure over "reckless" behavior.

