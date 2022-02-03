New Zealand Building Permits Rise 0.6% In December

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - coming in at 4,128.

On a yearly basis, the number of home loans consented was up 24 percent to 48,899.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$8.2 billion, up 16 percent from the December 2020 year.

In the year ended December 2021, the number of new dwellings consented per 1,000 residents was 9.6, compared with 7.8 in the December 2020 year.

