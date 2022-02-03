Dollar Loses Ground Against Euro, Sterling, Stays Mostly Weak

The U.S. dollar extended its slide against most of its major counterparts on Thursday as traders reacted to disappointing economic data, and the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

Data released by the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims in the U.S. dipped to 238,000 in the week ended January 29th, a decrease of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level of 261,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 245,000 from the 260,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management released a separate report showing a continued slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of January.

The ISM said its services PMI dipped to 59.9 in January after slumping to 62.3 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to drop to 59.5.

With the relatively modest decrease, the services PMI continued to give back ground after reaching a record high of 68.4 in November.

A report from the Commerce Department showed factory orders fell by 0.4% in December after surging by an upwardly revised 1.8% in November. Economists had expected factory orders to dip by 0.2% compared to the 1.6% jump originally reported for the previous month.

Investors also looked ahead to the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, due on Friday.

Economists currently expect employment to rise by 150,000 jobs in January after climbing by 199,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9%.

The dollar index, which dropped to 95.24, recovered a bit to 95.35, but still remains more than 0.6% down from the previous close.

Against the Euro, the dollar is down nearly 1.2% at $1.1440. The European Central Bank left its key interest rate and forward guidance unchanged. The main refinancing rate thus remains at zero, the deposit rate at -0.50% and the marginal lending rate at 0.25%.

The bank expects the key ECB interest rates "to remain at their present or lower levels until it sees inflation reaching 2%....that realized progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilizing at 2% over the medium term."

The dollar is trading at $1.3600 against Pound Sterling, easing from $1.3574. The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee today decided to increase the key interest rate by 0.25% to 0.5%, and signaled 'modest tightening' in the months ahead.

Against the yen, the dollar gaining ground, firming to 114.99 yen, up from 114.47.

The dollar is trading roughly flat against the Aussie at 0.7140 after moving between 0.7110 and 0.7168.

The Swiss franc is at 0.9201 a dollar, weakening from 0.9192, while the Loonie is at 1.2677 a dollar, slightly weak from the previous close of 1.2668.

