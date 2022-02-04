European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders from Germany and retail sales from euro area are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for December. Orders are forecast to grow at a pace of 0.5 percent on month, slower than the 3.7 percent increase seen in November.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee issues industrial production figures for December. Economists expect output to grow 0.5 percent, in contrast to the 0.4 percent decline in November.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial output data is due from Hungary. Production growth is seen at 1.3 percent in December, down from the 2.6 percent expansion logged in November.

Half an hour later, IHS Markit issues Germany's construction PMI data.

At 4.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' survey results. Economists forecast the index to remain unchanged at 54.3 in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue eurozone retail sales data for December. Sales are expected to drop 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.0 percent increase in November.

