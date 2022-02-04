Australia Central Bank Raises Inflation Outlook

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its inflation outlook citing robust demand for housing and the increases in prices of durable goods and fuel.

In the latest Statement on Monetary Policy, released Friday, the central bank said underlying inflation picked up in recent quarters and is forecast to increase further to 3.25 percent in mid-2022, largely reflecting upstream cost pressures amid strong demand in housing construction and the durables goods sector.



The outlook for mid-2022 was revised up from 2.25 percent estimated previously.



Inflation is forecast to remain in the top half of the 2 to 3 percent target range with a steady pick-up in labor costs in response to strong labor market conditions.



The unemployment rate is forecast to decline gradually over the forecast period, to 3.75 percent by the end of 2023.

GDP growth is forecast to strengthen through the middle of this year, with broad-based growth in domestic demand sustained across the forecast period. The mid-2022 growth outlook was upgraded to 5 percent from 4 percent.

However, the projection for mid-2023 was downgraded to 2.50 percent from 3.25 percent. Growth is seen at 2 percent in June 2024.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.