Germany Factory Orders Rise More Than Expected

Germany's factory orders grew more than expected in December driven by robust domestic demand, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.

Factory orders grew 2.8 percent on a monthly basis, but slower than the 3.6 percent expansion seen in November. Economists had forecast an increase of 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, growth in new orders accelerated to 5.5 percent from 2.3 percent in the previous month.

Domestic orders were up 11.7 percent, while foreign orders dropped 3 percent from the previous month.

Incoming orders from the euro zone fell 4.2 percent and that from the rest of the world decreased 2.3 percent.

Real manufacturing turnover was up 0.2 percent from November, when it grew by revised 4.3 percent.

Economic News

