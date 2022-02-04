Singapore Retail Sales Growth Improves In December

Singapore retail sales growth improved in December, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail sales rose 6.7 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.2 percent increase in November.

Motor vehicle sales declined 7.2 percent annually in December, following a 12.3 percent fall in the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 8.6 percent yearly in December, after a 4.5 percent gain in the preceding month.

Sales of petrol service stations rose 23.6 percent annually in December and those of watches and jewelry increased 27.4 percent.

Sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods, and department stores grew by 17.0 percent and 13.0 percent, respectively.

Sales of wearing apparels and footwear rose 16.8 percent and those of food and alcohol increased 10.4 percent. Sales of computer and telecommunications equipment gained 7.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.3 percent in December, after a 2.8 percent growth in the prior month.

