Hungary Industrial Production Rises For Second Month

Hungary's industrial production rose for the second straight month in December, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 3.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.2 percent rise in November.

The industrial production volume increased 5.8 percent yearly in December. Economists had expected a 1.3 percent rise.

Out of the subsections, the largest decline came from manufacture of transport equipment.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production declined 0.1 percent in December, after a 3.0 percent growth in the preceding month.

In 2021, industrial production volume rose 9.6 percent.

