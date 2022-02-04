Slovakia Retail Sales Growth Slows In December

Slovakia's retail sales increased at a softer pace in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

Retail sales increased 1.1 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.9 percent growth in November.

Sales of automotive fuels increased 3.6 percent yearly in December. Sales of stalls or grew by 7.1 percent and 19.6 percent, respectively.

Sales of cultural and recreation goods rose 3.5 percent and those in specialized stores gained 1.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 3.0 percent in December.

In 2021, retail sales increased 1.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.