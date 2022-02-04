France Industrial Production Declines For Second Month

French industrial production unexpectedly dropped for a second straight month in December, but at a slower pace, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



The industrial production index fell 0.2 percent month-on-month after a 0.5 percent decline in November. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent gain.



Manufacturing output edged up 0.1 percent in December following a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month.



Among main categories, output dropped in manufacture of food products and beverages, mining and quarrying, energy, water supply, coke and refined petroleum and other goods.



Meanwhile, output bounced back sharply in the manufacture of transport equipment and, machinery and equipment.



Construction output fell 6.9 percent after a 2.9 percent drop in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

