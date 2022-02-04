Bay Street May Open Higher On Firm Commodity Prices

Canadian shares look headed for a higher opening, tracking firm crude oil and bullion prices. However, weak cues from European may weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

Jobs data from Canada and the U.S. may significantly impact the market.

Data on Canadian employment, unemployment rate and average weekly wages for the month of January are due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian added 54,700 jobs in December of 2021, following a 153,700 jobs gain in November. While full time employment rose by 122,500 in December, part-time employment decreased by 67,700 jobs in the month. The unemployment rate came in at 5.9% in December, down from 6% a month earlier.

The Ivey PMI reading for the month of January is due at 10:30 AM ET.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO) reported net loss of $57 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared to net loss of $120 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Thursday, led largely by losses in , healthcare and industrials sectors. The market digested the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the latest batch of economic data from the U.S., and looked ahead to the closely watched monthly U.S. non-farm payroll data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 268.35 points or 1.26% at 21,094.01, slightly off the day's low of 21,082.71.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday, as strong earnings from the likes of Amazon, Snap Inc. and Pinterest helped investors shrug off a tech-led selloff on Wall Street overnight following disappointing earnings from Facebook parent Meta in the wake of privacy changes by Apple and increased competition from TikTok.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness amid lingering worries over inflation and looming central bank rate hikes.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $1.82 or 2.02% at $92.09 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $8.80 or 0.48% at $1,812.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.145 or 0.65% at $22.520 an ounce.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com