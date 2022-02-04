The Black Keys Announce 32-Date North American Tour

The Black Keys have announced dates for a big tour of North America, the band's first trek since 2019.
The "Dropout Boogie" tour is slated to kick off on July 9 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and conclude on October 18 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.
The tour will feature support from Band of Horses on all the dates as well as Ceramic Animal and The Velveteers on select dates.
General ticket on-sale for the tour will kick off on Friday, February 4, at 10 a.m. local time. An exclusive fan club presale will take place on Tuesday, February 1 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 3, at 10 p.m. local time.
The band released their 10th studio album Delta Kream in May 2021. The Black Keys also recently released a super deluxe version of their biggest album El Camino in celebration of its 10th anniversary.
"Dropout Boogie" Tour Dates:
July 9: Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 15: Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
(Photo: Alysse Gafkjen)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News