The Black Keys Announce 32-Date North American Tour

The Black Keys have announced dates for a big tour of North America, the band's first trek since 2019.

The "Dropout Boogie" tour is slated to kick off on July 9 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and conclude on October 18 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.

The tour will feature support from Band of Horses on all the dates as well as Ceramic Animal and The Velveteers on select dates.

General ticket on-sale for the tour will kick off on Friday, February 4, at 10 a.m. local time. An exclusive fan club presale will take place on Tuesday, February 1 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 3, at 10 p.m. local time.

The band released their 10th studio album Delta Kream in May 2021. The Black Keys also recently released a super deluxe version of their biggest album El Camino in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

"Dropout Boogie" Tour Dates:

July 9: Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

