European Stocks Close Lower On Weak Data, Rate Hike Concerns

European stocks closed lower on Friday with investors continuing to digest the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and reacting to the monthly non-farm payrolls data from the U.S.

The jump in U.S. non-farm payroll employment has raised concerns that the Fed will be resorting to a faster pace of monetary tightening than earlier thought.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.38%, Germany's DAX declined 1.75% and France's CAC 40 drifted down 0.77%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.17%. Switzerland's SMI closed lower by 0.77%.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Greece, Netherlands and Russia edged down marginally, while Czech Republic, Norway and Portugal closed higher.

In the UK market, ICP, Kingfisher, Lloyds Banking Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, B&M European Value Retail, Reckitt Benckiser, Ashtead Group, Associated British Foods, 3I Group, United Utilities, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Antofagasta and Natwest Group shed 2.5 to 4.2%.

Ocado Group, Segro, Melrose Industries, Royal Mail, Evraz, British Land, National Grid and Schrodders also declined sharply.

Shell gained nearly 4%. BP, BT Group and Avast gained 2.7 to 3.5%. WPP, DCC, Imperial Brands and Informa also closed notably higher.

In the German market, Linde, BMW, Infineon Technologies, Continental, Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil, Deutsche Post, Munich RE, Covestro and Vonovia lost 2 to 5%.

Siemens Healthineers, Puma, Deutsche Telekom, Allianz and Siemens also ended sharply lower.

Deutsche Bank rallied more than 2%. Qiagen and HelloFresh also ended with strong gains.

In Paris, Renault and Unibail Rodamco both shed more than 4%. Saint Gobain, Air Liquide, STMicroElectronics, AXA, ArcelorMittal, Thales and Cap Gemini lost 2 to 3%. Credit Agricole, Michelin, Airbus Group, Sanofi and Air France-KLM also ended notably lower.

Publicis Groupe moved up by about 3.5% and Dassault Systemes gained nearly 3%.

In economic releases from Europe today, Germany's factory orders grew more than expected in December, rising by 2.8% on monthly basis, but slower than the 3.6% expansion seen in November, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.

On a yearly basis, growth in new orders accelerated to 5.5% from 2.3% in the previous month.

Eurozone retail sales declined more than expected in December, falling by 3% month-on-month, in contrast to the 1% increase in November, data from Eurostat revealed. This was the first fall in five months and much bigger than the economists' forecast of -0.5%.

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 2.0 percent, which was weaker than November's 8.2% surge and the expected growth rate of +5.1%.

UK car sales grew by 27.5% on a yearly basis in January, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed.

The UK construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in January, IHS Markit showed. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.3 in January from 54.3 in December.

Germany's factory orders growth exceeded expectations in December underpinned by robust domestic demand, data from Destatis revealed. The data said factory orders grew 2.8% on a monthly basis, but slower than the 3.6% expansion seen in November. Economists had forecast the growth rate to ease sharply to 0.5%.

On a yearly basis, growth in new orders accelerated to 5.5% from 2.3% in the previous month.

Germany's construction sector expanded in January, survey results from IHS Markit showed. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.4 in January from 48.2 in December.

French industrial production index fell 0.2% month-on-month in December after a 0.5% decline in November, a report from the statistical office Insee showed. Economists had expected a 0.5% gain.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis