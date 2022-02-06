Thai Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Monday

The Thai stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, gathering almost 40 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,675-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with support from technology stocks and crude oil companies expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were own and the U.S. markets were mixed and Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 5.17 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 1,674.22 after trading between 1,672.39 and 1,678.72. Volume was 22.357 billion shares worth 72.549 billion baht. There were 982 decliners and 661 gainers, with 587 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info retreated 1.35 percent, while Thailand Airport rose 0.39 percent, Asset World sank 0.82 percent, Banpu advanced 0.93 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 1.83 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tumbled 1.76 percent, CP All Public skidded 1.18 percent, Energy Absolute climbed 1.37 percent, Gulf rallied 2.00 percent, IRPC spiked 2.62 percent, Kasikornbank collected 1.00 percent, Krung Thai Bank declined 1.44 percent, Krung Thai Card gained 0.76 percent, Land & Homes surrendered 1.03 percent, PTT Oil & Retail shed 0.41 percent, PTT accelerated 2.58 percent, PTT Exploration and Production strengthened 1.16 percent, PTT Global Chemical improved 0.88 percent, SCG Packaging fell 0.40 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.26 percent, Thai Oil surged 3.86 percent and True Corporation, TTB Bank, Bangkok Expressway, BTS Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to higher as the major averages were directionless on Monday, finally finishing on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow dipped 21.42 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 35,089.74, while the NASDAQ surged 219.19 points or 1.58 percent to end at 14,098.01 and the S&P 500 gained 23.09 points or 0.52 percent to close at 4,500.53. For the week, the NASDAQ gained 2.5 percent, the S&P added 1.5 percent and the Dow was up 1.1 percent.

Traders reacted to much better than expected U.S. employment data from the Labor Department, which is good for economic recovery but spurred concerns for the outlook on interest rates.

Expectations for more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve lifted bond yields. The yield on long term U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose about the 1.9 percent mark for the first time in more than two years.

In earnings news, Amazon, Snap, Pinterest, Salesforce.com, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Walt Disney, Chevron and American Express all had solid numbers.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday and lifted the most active crude futures contracts to their highest close in over seven years. Rising concerns over supply disruptions fueled the rally, as did mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.04 or 2.3 percent at $92.31 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 29, 2014. WTI crude oil futures gained more than 6 percent in the week.

