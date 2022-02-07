Japan Data On Tap For Tuesday

Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Tuesday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are December figures for household spending and current account, as well as January numbers for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.

Household spending is expected to rise 0.7 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year after sinking 1.2 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year in November. The current account is tipped to show a surplus of 73.5 billion yen, down from 897.3 billion yen in the previous month.

In December, overall bank lending was up 0.6 percent on year, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 56.4 and the outlook was at 49.4.

Hong Kong will see January results for the private sector PMI from Markit Economics; in December, the index score was 50.8.

The Philippines will provide December data for industrial production; in November, industrial output was up 26.5 percent on year.

