European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from Germany and investor confidence from euro area are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, Swiss unemployment data is due for January. The jobless rate is forecast to rise marginally to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in December.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's industrial output data for December. Production is forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in November.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Also, industrial production from Norway and foreign trade data from Finland are due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes industrial production and foreign trade data. Economists forecast production to grow at a slower pace of 1.3 percent after rising 1.6 percent in November.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the investor sentiment index to rise to 15.2 in February from 14.9 in the previous month.

