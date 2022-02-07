German Industrial Production Falls Unexpectedly

Germany's industrial production declined unexpectedly in December, data from Destatis showed on Monday.

Industrial output dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in November. This was the first fall in three months. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased 4.1 percent, following a 2.2 percent drop in the previous month.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production rose by adjusted 1.2 percent in December.

In 2021 as a whole, production in the manufacturing sector was 3.0 percent higher than in 2020, but 5.5 percent lower than in the pre-crisis year of 2019.

Economic News

