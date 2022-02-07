U.S. Dollar Rises On Aggressive Rate Hike Prospects

The U.S. dollar was higher against its major counterparts during the Asian session on Monday, as last week's strong U.S. jobs data intensified expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates faster in the months ahead.

U.S. employment increased by 467,000 jobs in January, well above expectations for a gain of 150,000 jobs.

Investors awaited a key report on U.S. inflation due later this week, which is expected to show an increase of 7.3 percent on year in January.

Strong reading could strengthen expectations about an aggressive tightening of monetary policy to fight inflation.

Markets are pricing in more than five interest rate increases of 25 basis points for this year.

In another development, French president Emmanuel Macron is visiting Moscow today in a bid to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis. The French leader will travel to Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The greenback that ended last week's deals at 1.3527 against the pound and 115.14 against the yen edged higher to 1.3515 and 115.38, respectively. The greenback is seen finding resistance around 1.33 against the pound and 118.00 against the yen.

The greenback reached a 6-day high of 0.9262 against the franc from Friday's close of 0.9255. If the currency rises further, 0.94 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The greenback gained to 1.1425 against the euro from last week's closing value of 1.1451. Immediate resistance for the currency is likely located around the 1.12 level.



In contrast, the greenback dropped to 1.2708 against the loonie, 0.7103 against the aussie and 0.6638 against the kiwi, off its early highs of 1.2756, 0.7065 and 0.6602, respectively. The greenback is poised to challenge support around 1.25 against the loonie, 0.72 against the aussie and 0.68 against the kiwi.

Looking ahead, Eurozone Sentix investor sentiment index for February is due in the European session.

U.S. consumer credit for December will be released in the New York session.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News