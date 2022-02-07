Ascletis: Positive In Vivo, In Vitro Data Of ASC10 And ASC10-A Against Omicron Variant; Stock Up

Shares of China-based Ascletis Pharma Inc. gained around 10 percent in Hong Kong trading on Monday after the R&D driven biotech announced positive in vivo and in vitro data of oral double prodrug ASC10 and its antiviral nucleoside analog ASC10-A against multiple SARS-CoV-2 virus variants including Omicron.

The company noted that ASC10-A demonstrated strong in vitro antiviral activity against multiple SARS-CoV-2 virus variants.

ASC10-A is a potent inhibitor of RNA dependent RNA polymerase or RdRp of SARS-CoV-2 virus. Compared to wildtype or early variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, ASC10-A remained the same inhibitory activity in vitro against Omicron variant despite that Omicron variant carried many mutations including a mutation in RdRp.

Furthermore, the drug exposure of ASC10-A required for efficacy against Omicron is likely achievable in clinical trials of patients based on bioavailability studies in monkeys.

ASC10, discovered and developed in-house to treat COVID-19, is the orally bioavailable double prodrug of the antiviral nucleoside analog ASC10-A. After taken orally, double prodrug ASC10 is adsorbed mainly at gut into blood circulation. ASC10 is then rapidly cleaved in blood into the antiviral nucleotide analog ASC10-A.

The company noted that by applying a double prodrug strategy, ASC10's permeability in Caco-2 cells was 3.2-fold of Molnupiravir. As a result of increased permeability, ASC10's oral bioavailability in monkeys was 2.3-fold of Molnupiravir.

Based on drug exposure relationship between monkeys and humans, double prodrug ASC10 is predicted to have higher drug exposure in patients, that may result in better efficacy against COVID-19 in clinical trials compared to Molnupiravir.

Based on the positive data, the submission of investigational drug applications or INDs for clinical trials in China, the U.S. and other countries may be sooner than expected earlier.

To date, Ascletis has filed multiple patent applications for ASC10 and its use globally.

In Hong Kong, Ascletis Pharma shares traded at HK$4.30, up 9.97 percent.

