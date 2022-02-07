Estonia Inflation Slows In January

Estonia's consumer price inflation slowed in January despite the sharp increases in housing and transport costs, Statistics Estonia reported Monday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 11.3 percent from 12.2 percent in December.

Cost of goods advanced 9 percent annually and that of services surged 16 percent from the previous year. Housing costs advanced 31.5 percent and transport cost was up 17.1 percent.

Both transport and food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed a fifth of the index rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 3.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Compared to December, the consumer price index was affected the most by price decreases of electricity and pipeline gas, price increase of food and the sales of clothing and footwear.

"The main reason for lower prices of electricity and pipeline gas is the government decision to put a price cap on these and set the volumes sold at capped prices," Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said. In addition, in January, electricity was cheaper than in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.