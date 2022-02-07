UK House Price Inflation Unchanged At 9.7%: Halifax

UK house prices annual rate of increase remained steady at the start of the year, while the monthly gain was the weakest in seven months, survey data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed Monday.

The house price index rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, same as in December.

Compared to the previous month, house prices rose 0.3 percent, which was the slowest increase since June last year, when prices decreased. In December, house prices climbed 1.1 percent.

The average house price hit a new record high of GBP 276,759 in January versus GBP 275,996 in December.

"Following the peak activity of 2021, transaction volumes are returning to more normal levels," Halifax Managing Director Russell Galley said.

"Affordability remains at historically low levels as house price rises continue to outstrip earnings growth."

Galley said younger generations still face significant barriers to home ownership as deposit requirements remain challenging despite record levels of first-time buyers stepping onto the ladder last year.

Halifax expects the situation to become more acute in the short-term as household budgets face even greater pressure from an increase in the cost of living, and rises in interest rates begin to feed through to mortgage rates.

"While the limited supply of new housing stock to the market will continue to provide some support to house prices, it remains likely that the rate of house price growth will slow considerably over the next year," Galley added.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.