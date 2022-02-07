Tori Amos Announces 2022 North American Tour

Singer-songwriter, author and activist Tori Amos has announced her "Ocean to Ocean" tour of North America.
The 33-date-tour is scheduled to start in Dallas, Texas, on April 27 and wrap up with a two-night performance at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 15 and 16.
Tickets for the "Ocean to Ocean Tour" go on sale this Friday, February 4 at 10 am local time.
Released digitally and on CD in October and made available as a beautiful vinyl package on January 28, Ocean to Ocean debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums Chart and No. 6 on the Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart.
Here's the full list of Amos' tour dates:
4/27: Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
4/29: San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
4/30: Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
5/1: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
5/4: Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall at The Woodruff Arts Center
5/5: Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall
5/6: Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
5/8: Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
5/9: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
5/11: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
5/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
5/14: Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
5/15: Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
5/16: Providence, RI @ The Vets
5/18: Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater
5/19: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
5/21: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
5/22: Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre
5/24: Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
5/25: Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
5/26: Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
5/28: Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
5/29: Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center
5/31: Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
6/2: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
6/5: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
6/7: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
6/8: Vancouver, BC @ The Centre For Performing Arts
6/10: Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
6/11: San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
6/12: Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
6/15: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
6/16: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
(Photo: Desmond Murray)
