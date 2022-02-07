Ludwig Cancer Study Unlocks Neuroblastoma Treatment

A new study conducted by the Ludwig Cancer Research institutes claims to have discovered a potential vulnerability in neuroblastoma cells, a type of cancer or adrenaline gland cancer. The researchers believe that the vulnerability may also pave the way for better treatment of the cancer.

Scientific Director of the facility, Chi Van Dang and Adam Wolpaw, a postdoctoral fellow in the Dang lab and a pediatric oncologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia showed how one of the two states of the malignancy can be changed and made to trigger an anti-tumor response from the immunity system.

"We found that these two distinct subsets of cells in neuroblastoma tumors are seen very differently by the immune system, and that the one that tends to be resistant to chemotherapy is also the one most visible to immune cells. This suggests we might be able to use immunotherapy to target these drug-resistant cells to prevent relapses and improve care for this childhood cancer," said Wolpow in the article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Scientists have found out that despite some of the neuroblastoma cells being deficient in inflammatory signaling, there are other cells that are not deficient and this discovery has opened the path for new research. Inflammatory signaling allows the body to mark the cells which required to be eliminated from the body. So, the research's main objective was to find a way to stimulate inflammatory signaling in the neuroblastoma cells to trigger bodily immunity to deal with the tumor.

"Many cancers have figured out how to silence this response because one way to evade the immune system is to avoid revealing your presence, and the best way to do that is to eliminate these detectors," Dang said.

Dang added, "Our study has uncovered key inflammatory signaling mechanisms in neuroblastoma cells that might be activated for therapy. These findings have implications for the development of new strategies to treat drug resistant disease, and Adam is already well along the path to evaluating them in preclinical studies."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News