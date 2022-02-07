U.S. Stocks Fail To Hold Gains End On Weak Note After Lackluster Session

U.S. stocks failed to hold gains and ended on a negative note on Monday after a cautious and somewhat lackluster session.

Traders remained largely reluctant to build up positions as they looked ahead to the released of the inflation data and the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, for directional clues.

Among the major averages, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower, while the Dow ended flat.

The Dow, which climbed to 35,325.01 in the final hour, tumbled into negative territory soon thereafter, and eventually ended the session with just a small gain of 1.39 points at 35,091.13.

The S&P 500 ended lower by 16.66 points or 0.37 percent at 4,483.87, dropping from a high of 4,521.86, while the Nasdaq settled at 14,015.67, netting a loss of 82.34 points or 0.58 percent.

Microsoft, Merck, Walmart and Salesforce.com ended notably lower.

Boeing rallied more than 2.5 percent. Chevron, American Express, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Coca-Cola and Caterpillar also closed on a positive note.

Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms declined more than 5 percent on reports that a company has threatened to remove the social media platform from the European Union if it is unable to recollect data from users per GDPR data rules.

Shares of airliners Frontier and Spirit Airlines soared higher after the groups unveiled plans to merge into the fifth-largest US airline through a cash-and-stock deal worth $2.9 billion.

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. zoomed 21 percent on reports both Amazon and Nike are among the companies looking to acquire the exercise brand.

Tyson Foods climbed more than 12 percent on strong results. The meat processor reported net Income attributable to the company for the quarter of $1.12 billion or $1.90 per share, up from $467 million or $1.28 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $2.87 per share, compared to $1.94 per share in the year-ago quarter.

In overseas trading, Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as an upbeat U.S. jobs report fanned concerns about the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy tightening.

Geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns supported gold prices while Brent oil fluctuated in Asian trading following a run of seven weekly gains.

European stocks closed higher on Monday, recovering well after two successive days of losses, led largely by gains in the banking space amid expectations of a series of rate hikes by central banks in the coming months.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.76%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved up 0.76%, Germany's DAX surged up 0.71% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.83%.

