Taiwan Stock Market May Head South Again On Tuesday

The Taiwan stock market on Monday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 350 points or 2.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,900-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed selling pressure on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower on sliding oil prices and profit taking among the technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 225.90 points or 1.28 percent to finish at the daily high of 17,900.30 after trading as low as 17,712.35.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial spiked 3.79 percent, while Mega Financial accelerated 2.84 percent, Fubon Financial jumped 1.98 percent, First Financial soared 2.39 percent, E. Sun Financial surged 3.28 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dipped 0.16 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 4.89 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.98 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.33 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.65 percent, Delta Electronics climbed 1.12 percent, Asia Cement improved 1.36 percent, Taiwan Cement gained 0.53 percent, Formosa Plastics strengthened 1.90 percent, Uni-President Enterprises dropped 0.89 percent and Largan Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up negative as the markets opened mixed on Monday, saw wild swings on either side of the unchanged line before finally ending mostly lower.

The Dow rose 1.39 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 35,091.13, while the NASDAQ sank 82.34 points or 0.58 percent to close at 14,015.67 and the S&P 500 slipped 16.66 points or 0.37 percent to end at 4,483.87.

Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms fell more than 5 percent on reports that a company has threatened to remove the social media platform from the European Union. Microsoft, Merck, Walmart and Salesforce.com also ended notably lower.

Boeing rallied more than 2.5 percent, while Tyson Foods, Chevron, American Express, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Coca-Cola and Caterpillar also closed on a positive note.

Crude oil futures retreated Monday amid signs that nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are moving in a positive way, so there could be a removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.99 or 1.1 percent at $91.32 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com