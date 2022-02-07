Win Streak Expected To End For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market has finished higher in seven straight sessions, gathering more than 40 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,675-point plateau although it's overdue for profit taking on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower on sliding oil prices and profit taking among the technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the energy producers and financial shares.



For the day, the index rose 3.02 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 1,677.24 after trading between 1,667.29 and 1,681.17. Volume was 25.304 billion shares worth 76.267 billion baht. There were 1,060 decliners and 645 gainers, with 573 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.45 percent, while Airport of Thailand lost 0.39 percent, Asset World fell 0.41 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.72 percent, Bangkok Medical climbed 1.35 percent, Bangkok Expressway jumped 1.80 percent, BTS added 0.53 percent, CP All Public gathered 0.80 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.99 percent, Central Retail skyrocketed 9.49 percent, Total Access Communication tumbled 1.61 percent, Energy Absolute gained 0.81 percent, Gulf tanked 1.96 percent, IRPC improved 0.51 percent, Krung Thai Bank strengthened 1.46 percent, PTT Oil & Retail increased 0.41 percent, PTT perked 0.63 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.38 percent, PTT Global Chemical was up 0.43 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rallied 0.40 percent, Siam Concrete skidded 1.04 percent, True Corporation declined 1.64 percent, TTB Bank sank 0.75 percent and Banpu, Kasikornbank and Krung Thai Card were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up negative as the markets opened mixed on Monday, saw wild swings on either side of the unchanged line before finally ending mostly lower.

The Dow rose 1.39 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 35,091.13, while the NASDAQ sank 82.34 points or 0.58 percent to close at 14,015.67 and the S&P 500 slipped 16.66 points or 0.37 percent to end at 4,483.87.

Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms fell more than 5 percent on reports that a company has threatened to remove the social media platform from the European Union. Microsoft, Merck, Walmart and Salesforce.com also ended notably lower.

Boeing rallied more than 2.5 percent, while Tyson Foods, Chevron, American Express, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Coca-Cola and Caterpillar also closed on a positive note.

Crude oil futures retreated Monday amid signs that nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are moving in a positive way, so there could be a removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.99 or 1.1 percent at $91.32 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com