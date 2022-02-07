Australian Market Significantly Higher

The Australian stock market is trading significantly higher on Tuesday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,200 mark, despite the mostly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with materials and financial stocks outperforming, partially offset by weakness in stocks.

Concerns over the domestic Covid-19 cases have softened as the daily new cases are on a steady decline. New South Wales reported 9,690 new cases and 18 deaths on Monday and Victoria also reported 9,785 new cases and 20 deaths. Queensland recorded 5,178 new cases and 12 deaths and Tasmania reported 601 new cases.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 81.30 points or 1.14 percent to 7,192.10, after touching a high of 7,203.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 80.60 points or 1.09 percent to 7,494.80. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are gaining more than 3 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is adding more than 2 percent. Mineral Resources is losing 1.5 percent and OZ Minerals is down almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum are gaining more than 1 percent, while Santos is edging up 0.1 percent. Beach energy is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is gaining more than 1 percent and ANZ Banking is adding almost 1 percent, while National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are edging up 0.2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Appen is losing almost 4 percent, Zip is down more than 1 percent and Block is declining more than 6 percent, while Xero is gaining almost 2 percent and WiseTech Global is adding more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Northern Star Resources and Gold Road Resources are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Evolution Mining is edging up 0.5 percent, Newcrest Mining is rising almost 1 percent and Resolute Mining is adding 2.5 percent.

Travel stocks are gaining on news of borders opening to tourists, with Qantas adding almost 2 percent, Flight Centre gaining more than 5 percent and Corporate Travel Management rising more than 4 percent.

In other news, shares in Nanosonics are plunging almost 9 percent after news that the infection control biotech's current sales model with GE in the U.S. has been revised.

Shares in Macquarie Group are gaining almost 5 percent after the investment giant posted strong quarterly results.

Shares in Suncorp are also higher by almost 6 percent after its first-half results beat analyst expectations.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.713 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks failed to hold gains and ended on a negative note on Monday after a cautious and somewhat lackluster session. Traders remained largely reluctant to build up positions as they looked ahead to the released of the inflation data and the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, for directional clues.

Among the major averages, the S&P 500 ended lower by 16.66 points or 0.37 percent at 4,483.87, dropping from a high of 4,521.86, while the Nasdaq settled at 14,015.67, netting a loss of 82.34 points or 0.58 percent. The Dow ended the session with just a small gain of 1.39 points at 35,091.13.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved up 0.76 percent, Germany's DAX surged up 0.71 percent and France's CAC 40 gained 0.83 percent.

Crude oil futures retreated Monday amid signs that nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are moving in a positive way, so there could be a removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.99 or 1.1 percent at $91.32 a barrel.

