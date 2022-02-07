Japanese Market Modestly Higher

The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index moving above the 27,300 level, despite the mostly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders continue to pick up stocks at a bargain following last month's rout, even as the raging spread of the omicron variant continues across the country, with many parts of the nation hitting record highs.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 102.17 points or 0.37 percent to 27,351.04, after touching a high of 27,461.33 earlier. Japanese shares closed notably lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing are gaining almost 1 percent each. Among automakers, Honda is edging up 0.5 percent and Toyota is gaining almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is edging down 0.3 percent and Screen Holdings is losing almost 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is adding almost 1 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Panasonic is edging up 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are adding almost 1 percent each. Sony is down almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Ricoh is soaring more than 6 percent, Maruha Nichiro is surging almost 6 percent and Hitachi Zosen is rising almost 5 percent, while Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, West Japan Railway and Konica Minolta are adding almost 4 percent each.

Conversely, DIC Corp. is plunging more than 11 percent and Olympus is losing more than 6 percent.

In economic news, the average of household spending in Japan was down 0.2 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday - coming in at 317,206 yen. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 1.3 percent drop in the previous month. The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,102,091 yen, up 4.6 percent on year. On a monthly basis, household spending rose 0.1 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 1.2 percent decline in November.

Japan also posted a current account deficit of 370.8 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday - missing expectations for a surplus of 73.5 billion yen following the 897.3 billion yen surplus in November. Exports were up 18/7 percent on year at 7.797 trillion yen, while imports surged an annual 44.8 percent to 8.115 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 318.7 billion yen. The financial account saw a deficit of 34.7 billion yen, while the capital account had a shortfall of 58.4 billion yen. For all of 2021, the current account surplus was 15.435 trillion yen - down 2.8 percent on year.

Further, overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.6 percent on year for the second straight month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday, coming in at 581.196 trillion yen. Excluding trusts, lending also was up 0.6 percent on year to 504.781 trillion yen.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 115 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks failed to hold gains and ended on a negative note on Monday after a cautious and somewhat lackluster session. Traders remained largely reluctant to build up positions as they looked ahead to the released of the inflation data and the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, for directional clues.

Among the major averages, the S&P 500 ended lower by 16.66 points or 0.37 percent at 4,483.87, dropping from a high of 4,521.86, while the Nasdaq settled at 14,015.67, netting a loss of 82.34 points or 0.58 percent. The Dow ended the session with just a small gain of 1.39 points at 35,091.13.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved up 0.76 percent, Germany's DAX surged up 0.71 percent and France's CAC 40 gained 0.83 percent.

Crude oil futures retreated Monday amid signs that nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran are moving in a positive way, so there could be a removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.99 or 1.1 percent at $91.32 a barrel.

