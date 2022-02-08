European Economics Preview: Italy Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from Italy is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, industrial production and household consumption figure are due from Statistics Sweden.

At 2.45 am ET, France foreign trade data for December is due from the customs office. The trade deficit totaled EUR 9.7 billion in November.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production from Spain and foreign trade data from Hungary are due. Spain industrial output is expected to climb 4.4 percent on year, following a 4.8 percent rise in November.

In the meantime, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue retail sales for December. Economists forecast sales to climb 7.6 percent annually, slower than the 13.2 percent increase in November.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is set to issue retail sales for December. Sales had decreased 0.4 percent on month in November.

Economic News

