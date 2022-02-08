Philippines Production Index Growth Slows In December

The Philippines production index grew at a softer pace in December, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Tuesday.

The production index value increased 18.6 percent yearly in December, after a 27.2 percent growth in November.

Manufacture of wood, bamboo, cane rattan articles and related products gained 93.6 percent yearly in December. Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products increased 75.1 percent.

The production index volume rose 17.9 percent annually in December, after a 25.8 percent increase in the preceding month.

In 2021, the production index value grew 47.0 percent, after a 43.0 percent decline in 2020.

Data also showed that the producer prices increased 0.6 percent year-on-year in December, after 1.1 percent rise in November.

