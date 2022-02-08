Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Eases In December

Malaysia's industrial production increased at a softer pace in December, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in December, after a 9.4 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 7.1 percent growth.

The growth in production was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing industry and electricity.

Manufacturing output grew 8.4 percent yearly in December, after an 11.3 percent increase in the previous month.

Among other sectors, electricity output rose 3.7 percent, while mining and quarrying output decreased 2.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.3 percent in December.

In the fourth quarter, industrial production gained 6.9 percent yearly.

Economic News

