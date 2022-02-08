Malaysia Jobless Rate Falls In December

Malaysia's unemployment rate decreased marginally in December, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate declined to 4.2 percent in December from 4.3 percent in November. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 687,600 in December from 694,400 in the previous month.

The number of employed rose by 0.2 percent monthly to 15.65 million in December from 15.61 million in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate rose to 69.0 percent in December from 68.9 percent in the prior month.

In 2021, the unemployment rate rose marginally to 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent in 2020. The number of unemployed persons was 741,400.

The number of employed persons increased to 15.4 million in 2021 from 14.96 million in 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.