Japan Eco Watchers Current, Outlook Falls Sharply

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese decreased in January, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, decreased sharply to 37.9 in January from 56.4 in December. In November, the reading was 56.8.

However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index that signals future activity fell to 42.5 in January from 50.3 in the previous month. In November, the reading was 53.2.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.