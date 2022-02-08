Denmark Trade Surplus Falls In December

Denmark's trade surplus decreased in December as exports declined and imports increased, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The total trade surplus fell to DKK 14.1 billion in December from DKK 18.2 billion in November.

Exports decreased 2.1 percent monthly in December and imports rose 1.0 percent.

The goods trade surplus rose to DKK 4.4 billion in December from DKK 8.1 billion in November. Goods exports fell 3.0 percent and imports rose 1.8 percent.

The surplus in the services trade fell to DKK 9.8 billion in December from DKK 10.1 billion in the previous month. Exports decreased 0.8 percent and imports fell 0.2 percent.

The current account surplus declined to DKK 18.0 billion in December from DKK 22.3 billion in November.

For the January to December period, the trade surplus rose to DKK 1.684 billion from DKK 1.503 billion in the same period last year. At the same time, the current account surplus increased to DKK 2.087 billion from DKK 1.896 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.