Slovakia December Trade Deficit Swings To Deficit

Slovakia's foreign trade balance for December swung to a deficit from a surplus a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



The trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 255 million versus a surplus of EUR 111.8 million in the same month of 2020. In November, the deficit was EUR 31.2 million.



Exports grew 18.5 percent year-on-year and imports rose 24.6 percent.



For the whole year 2021, the trade balance had a surplus of EUR 1.692 billion versus EUR 3.317 billion in 2020. Exports rose 16.3 percent and imports grew 19.3 percent.



The statistical office attributed the export growth mainly to increased shipments of motor vehicles and manufactured products. Growth in imports was driven by a more than 50 percent jump in shipments of mineral fuels in the backdrop of rising prices of gas, electricity and oil.



Both the exports value and imports value hit record highs in 2021. The trade surplus was around 60 percent higher than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.