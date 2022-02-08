France Trade Deficit Widens In December

France's trade deficit widened notably at the end of 2021 driven by the increase in imports, data from the customs office showed on Tuesday.

The trade shortfall increased to EUR 11.3 billion from EUR 9.76 billion in November. In the same period last year, the deficit was EUR 4.15 billion.

Exports dropped 0.4 percent from November, while imports increased 2.5 percent, data showed.

On a yearly basis, exports and imports advanced 13.5 percent and 24.7 percent, respectively.

Data released by the Bank of France, on Tuesday, showed that the current account deficit widened to EUR 12.9 billion in the fourth quarter from EUR 5.0 billion in the third quarter.

The goods deficit increased to EUR 27.2 billion, due to the continued rise in the energy bill. On the other hand, the surplus on services continued to improve with a balance of EUR 12.7 billion in the fourth quarter, driven by travel and services.

In December, the current account deficit was EUR 7.1 billion.

In 2021, the current account deficit was partially reduced to EUR 25.8 billion after EUR 43.7 billion in 2020.

