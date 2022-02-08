Spain Industrial Production Growth Eases In December

Spain industrial production growth slowed in December, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output grew only 1.3 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 4.6 percent expansion seen in November.

Economists had forecast an annual growth of 4.4 percent. Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive rise in production.

The slowdown was largely caused by the 3.3 percent decrease in the production of capital goods. Meanwhile, consumer goods output grew sharply by 6.2 percent. Output of intermediate goods and energy rose 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production gained 2.7 percent, following a 5.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Month-on-month, industrial production dropped 2.6 percent in December.

