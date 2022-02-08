Sweden Industrial Production Logs Marginal Growth

Sweden's industrial production grew only slightly in December, reflecting the weakness in the motor vehicle industry, Statistics Sweden reported Tuesday.

Industrial production logged a meager growth of 0.1 percent on a yearly basis, following a 4.1 percent rise in November.

The largest downward contribution came from the motor vehicle industry, while the biggest upward contribution came from the machinery industry.

The overall private sector output was up 7.7 percent versus 6.9 percent in the previous month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that industrial orders dropped 5.1 percent month-on-month in December. Domestic orders decreased 5.2 percent and foreign demand by 5.1 percent.

The largest decrease was recorded in the motor vehicle industry, down 17.5 percent, while the largest increase was recorded in the electronic equipment industry, up 12.7 percent.

Compared with December 2020, total orders in industry decreased 7.7 percent.

In a separate communiqué, the statistical office said household consumption dropped 2.8 percent in December from November.

On a yearly basis, household spending grew 6.5 percent in December with the biggest contribution from the sector restaurants, cafes, hotels and other accommodation services.

In the fourth quarter, household consumption was up 7.1 percent from the last year.

The labor force survey from Statistics Sweden, released today, showed that the employment increased in the fourth quarter and the unemployment rate dropped from the preceding quarter.

According to the seasonally adjusted and smoothed data, employment increased compared with the third quarter and that there were 5.106 million persons employed in total.



The unemployment rate was 8.3 percent, a decrease compared with the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, there were 410 000 unemployed persons aged between 15 and 74 years, not seasonally adjusted. This corresponds to an unemployment rate of 7.5 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.