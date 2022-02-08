Researchers Develop Improved Test For Correct Prediction Of Acute Leukemia Relapse In Children

German researchers have come up with a new protocol for overseeing acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL, which is the most common cancer affecting children. The new protocol will help doctors come up with even more effective treatment strategies as well as come to know how fast the disease is recurring in the affected children.

The personalized mediator probe PCR or MP PCR, makes use of multiple genomic cancer cell markers in a single assay and has been found to be much easier than the current techniques. The MP PCR method works better as it improves monitoring clonal tumor evolution and this helps to detect a relapse sooner and as a result avoid false negative results.

Over the last few years, the survival rate for children suffering from ALL has increased impressively to more than 80 percent. However, the prognosis for children whose cancer comes back remains bleak. This is why minimal residual disease or MRD monitoring is a very important prognostic factor for overviewing the response to treatment and patient stratification. MRD monitoring makes use of highly sensitive real-time PCR to measure the amount of cancer cells among normal cells.

Commenting on the developments, Principal investigator Cornelia Eckert, Department of Pediatric Oncology/Hematology, Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin, German Cancer Consortium and German Cancer Research Center, said, "MRD markers can disappear during treatment, which can lead to false-negative results and poor decision-making in personalized treatments. Consequently, monitoring at least two independent markers per patient is recommended.

He added, "The current gold standard EuroMRD consortium guidelines call for amplification using singleplex real-time PCR quantification, making testing additional markers more laborious and expensive. They also lead to a higher consumption of patient material."

To cross over these problems, Eckert and co-investigators built the personalized MP PCR, an iterative workflow and guidelines for designing multiplex real-time PCRs to monitor up to four MRD markers for ALL at one go. When done on DNA in bone marrow samples from patients with ALL, the MP PCRs matched the EuroMRD gold standard guidelines and level of sensitivity for clinical decision-making.

The MRD-MP guidelines are simple and allow for assay standardization across different laboratories. To demonstrate the potential transfer of the duplex MP PCR into a routine diagnostic setting, the new assay was applied in a prospectively assessed patient case in comparison with the gold standard singleplex test and it passed the test successfully.

In order to deal with challenges inherent to multiplex PCR, the researchers developed an efficient iterative workflow for PCR design and optimization. The DNA primer titration is only brought in if the assay performance is not sufficient in the first step, so that the number of iterations is minimized.

