European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade from Germany is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade data for December. Exports are forecast to fall 0.2 percent on month and imports to decline 1.5 percent.

In the meantime, foreign trade figures are due from Denmark, Romania and Lithuania.

At 3.30 am ET, Iceland central bank announces its monetary policy decision.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to release industrial production for December. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.7 percent on month, reversing a 1.9 percent rise in November.

At 8.00 am ET, Romania's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. Economists expect the bank to raise its key rate to 2.25 percent from 2.00 percent.

