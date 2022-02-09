Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Weakens In February

Australia consumer confidence weakened in February despite the easing of restrictions related to the Omicron variant and the labor market strengthening, data from Westpac showed on Wednesday.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment fell 1.3 percent to 100.8 in February from 102.2 in January.

Among sub-components, the ' , next 12 months' sub-index grew 2.4 percent and the 'economy, next 5 years' sub-index was up by 1.5 percent.

However, this was more than offset by increased pressure on family finances. Both components of the Index that measures respondents' assessments of their finances deteriorated. The 'finances vs. a year ago' sub-index slumped 9.2 percent and the 'finances, next 12 months' sub-index declined 1.5 percent.

The 'time to buy a major household item' dropped 0.3 percent from the previous month.



The Westpac Melbourne Institute Unemployment Expectations Index declined 8.7 percent to 102.8. This was the best score since February 2011.

After falling steadily to be down 9.2 percent over the previous four months, the Westpac Melbourne Institute Index of House Price Expectations recovered by 8.7 percent in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.